Controversial banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed

The flex was installed by Hindu Mahasabha local leader Rajesh Pavitran, police sources said. After a complaint was received, the banner was removed on the order of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

. .

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said.

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.