Amid tensions, BJP leader garlands Savarkar portrait in Udupi

Police are maintaining a strict vigil in Udupi district in view of the tension prevailing in the neighbouring district.

Mangaluru, Aug 17: Amid tensions over the display of V D Savarkar's portraits in neighbouring Shivamogga district in Karnataka, BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna on Wednesday garlanded a picture of the Hindutva ideologue put up at Brahmagiri circle in Udupi.

Addressing party workers after garlanding the portrait, Suvarna, who is national general secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha, said the SDPI and PFI are organisations that create unrest in the country. He claimed the government is trying to defeat their intentions, while the Congress is protecting these outfits.

Suvarna challenged the Congress leaders who demanded the removal of the banner depicting 'Hindu Rashtra' with portraits of Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from the circle to do it themselves.

Meanwhile, BJP workers took out a march to the district Congress committee office which was stopped by police.

On Tuesday, a man suspected to be involved in the stabbing of a garment shop employee in Shivamogga suffered injuries when police opened fire on him after he allegedly attacked them, while a right-wing activist was assaulted in the city. The attack came after two groups had faced off on Monday over installing pictures of Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.