Mangaluru, Oct 26: Two children, siblings from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, died of fever within a gap of 24 hours at a private hospital here.

A four-year-old boy, Mohammed Safwan died on Monday and his brother 10-year-old Mohammed Sinan died on Tuesday at the hospital due to organ failure after a bout of high fever which had symptoms of pneumonia, hospital sources said.