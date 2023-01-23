Woman allegedly gangraped by ticket checker, another man on moving train

KB Singh, Chandausi Station House Officer (SHO), said that the accused TTE has been identified as Raju Singh, and was known to the woman.

The woman lodged a complaint at Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Sambhal district, on the basis of which the accused TTE was arrested.

"The woman was waiting at the Chandausi railway station on January 16 when the accused TTE gave her a sit in the AC coach. She was going from Chandausi to Prayagraj's Subedarganj. The accused was known to the woman. At around 10 pm between Chandausi and Aligarh, the TTE came with another person, whom she does not recognize, and allegedly raped her," said Singh.

The woman said that she did not recognize the other person. The police showed many TTE but the another accused was not traced," he added.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under IPC Section 376D. The police further said that efforts to identify and trace the other accused are on, and they were further looking into the case.