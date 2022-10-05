Watch: Yogi Adityanath feeds Leopard cub at Gorakhpur Zoo, video goes viral

In the clip, which has now gone viral, Yogi Adityanath is seen holding a bottle of milk as the cub reaches for it.

The leopard cub initially hesitates to drink the milk. The vet then brings it back to Yogi Adityanath, who, wearing protective orange rubber gloves, holds the cub and tries to feed it again. This time, the cub manages to drink from the bottle.

Later, the officials zoo enclosures to the Chief Minister and briefed him about the features of the enclosures and how the animals are managed.

The Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park was inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath in March last year.

Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park is located on the Gorakhpur-Deoria bypass road near the picturesque Ramgarh Tal and about 08 km away from Gorakhpur Railway/Bus station and about 11 km from the airport. This zoological park is the first zoological park of Purvanchal and the third of Uttar Pradesh.