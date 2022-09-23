UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility and other details

The application window will open from 17 October 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is 6 November 2022.

The UPSSSC forest guard post is being conducted to fill up a total of 701 in the UP Forest Department.

Candidates who have qualified PET 2021 are eligible to apply.

To be eligible, candidates must be between the age group 21 to 40 years of age.

The application fee is Rs.25 for all category candidates.

Candidates who qualify will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for Forest Guards