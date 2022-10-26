UPPCL Jobs 2022: Apply for Assistant Accountant posts from November 8

The UPPCL recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 79 vacancies.

The UPPCL recruitmentapplication process will begin on November 8 and the last date for the submission of application form is November 28. The last date to pay the fee for UPPCL recruitment is November 30.

Age limit: Aspiring candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is Rs 1180 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC category. For SC/ST category the application fee is Rs 826. The application fee is Rs 12 for PWD candidates.