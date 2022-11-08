UPPCL jobs 2022: Apply for 209 Assistant Accountant posts at upenergy.in

UPPCL recruitment 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 209 vacancies. Of which 92 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 20 vacancies are for the EWS, 51 vacancies are for the OBC category, 41 vacancies are for SC, and 5 vacancies are for ST category.

To qualify for UPPCL recruitment 2022 candidates should be between the 21 to 40 year old.

The application fee for SC/ST applicants is Rs 826, while the fees for candidates from genaral category is Rs 1180.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply