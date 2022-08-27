UP: Tractor-trolley carrying 24 farmers falls into Garra river, rescue operation in

The incident occurred in the Pali police station area when farmers from Begrajpur village were returning to their village after selling their cucumber produce. The vehicle lost control when one of the tractor tyres came off on the Garra river bridge and broke through the railing of the river.

There were total 24 people on board. While 13 people have come out of the river safely, the search is on for 11 others, Hardoi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar informed PTI.

Divers and officers of police administration are present on the spot.

Search and rescue operations are underway, officials added.

"Local police, Additional SP, COs deployed. For rescue, NDRF, SDRF on way. Flood platoons have reached. We've rescued 14 people and six still missing. Nets are placed upstream and downstream. Trolley is still in water but has no people trapped in it," IGP Lucknow Zone told ANI.

