UP: Teenage girl tries to kill self after harassment

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 29: A 15-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison after allegedly facing sexual harassment by a youth in Kakroli village here, police said on Monday.
The girl's father in his complaint alleged that she took the extreme step on Sunday following sexual harassment by a youth from a different community in their village, they said.
Efforts are on to nab the absconding youth, Station House Officer of Kakroli police station Jitender Singh said.
A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.
The statement of the girl has been recorded before the magistrate, he said.