Maharajganj, Oct 25: Four persons were killed while another was injured when two motorcycles collided on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur road in Shyamdeura area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night when Ajeet (15), Sanni Yadav (17) and Sundram (19) were returning from a function and their bike lost control and hit another bike carrying Anand (26) and Annu (25), SHO, Shyamdeura, Anand Kumar Gupta said.