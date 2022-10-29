UP registers 18,000 dengue cases this year

The most affected districts by dengue are Prayagraj with 911 cases, Lucknow with 749; and Jaunpur and Ayodhya with 366 and 325 cases respectively.

Lucknow, Oct 29: Dengue cases are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. The state has so far registered 18,000 cases of dengue since January 1 this year with two reported deaths.

According to an India Today report,12344 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 5666 cases were registered for dengue.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of health department officials and instructed them to arrange beds and medicines in hospitals for dengue patients.

Deputy chief minister of UP Brajesh Pathak said that the dengue situation was under control in the state, and there were fewer cases this year.

"Doctors have been alerted at the CSC PSC level. There was no shortage of beds in the wards. People need cleanliness. The municipal corporation is spaying larvae," India Today reported the deputy CM as saying.

The deputy cm claimed that there were no shortages of beds and medicines in the hospitals.