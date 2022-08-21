Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 21: A rape victim’s brother died here under mysterious circumstances and his body was found hanging from a tree, police said on Saturday.
The rape had taken place on August 13. Police said one of the rape accused has been arrested while the other is absconding.
A police official said they had received information that a man hanged himself from a tree at a garden in the Ahar area. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.
