UP Police Constable Recruitment: Check vacancy, quota, eligibility, how to apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 534 vacancies (335 vacancies are for male candidates and 199 for female).

UPPRPB jobs: Important dates

The application process for UPPRPB jobs begins on October 1.

The last date to submit application forms and pay fees is October 31.

The application fee for these posts is Rs 400.

UPPRPB jobs: Education qualification

Candidates should have passed Class 12 board or equivalent examination recognised by the government in order to apply for these posts.

Candidates must have participated at a sports event in one of the following levels:

National Championship (Senior/junior)

National Games

Federation Cup National (Senior/junior)

All India Inter State Championship (Senior)

All India Inter University Tournament

World School Games (Under 19)

All India Police Sports Competition

National School Games (Under 19)

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply