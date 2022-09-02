According to police, the family alleged that the man threatened to “behead them all” if they didn't allow their daughter to go with him. “The family members have alleged that one Raheesh, a resident of Ghaziabad, called them from unknown mobile numbers and threatened to kill them.

Baghpat, Sep 2: A man here has been detained for allegedly threatening to upload private pictures of a woman on social media and kill her family members, police said on Friday.

“He also threatened to put private pictures of their daughter on social media,” Superintendent of Police (SP), Baghpat, Neeraj Jaudaun said. Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR at Khekra Police Station and detained the accused on Thursday. The family had earlier in the year filed a missing person report about the woman, who was later found by the police.

"The family members of the woman had reported her missing on May 30. A case was lodged in the matter and the woman was tracked down by a police team," Jaudaun said. The woman had then in a court said that she had left her home of her own accord, and she was not forced by anyone.

The woman was sent back to her family and a final report in the matter was filed, the SP said. According to police, the woman had earlier in the year also run away with the accused, but returned later. No police complaint was filed in that incident, the SP said.