UP: Man, along with wife and 2 sons, sentenced to death for killing daughter and her partner

On May 14, 2017, Pappu Singh, a resident of Uraina village, had lodged a case against the four for killing his son Govind (24) and Kishanpal's daughter Asha (22) with an axe over their love affair, he said.

It was alleged that before the murder, Govind and Asha were called back to the village from Delhi on the pretext of marriage and Kishanpal hit Govind on his head with an axe from behind, killing him.

The four convicts also attacked Asha and killed her when she tried to save Govind.

The couple had earlier left for Delhi and had started living there after being forbidden by their families to meet each other, Anil said.

The neighbours had seen the family members taking the bodies for disposal and had informed the police after which Kishanpal was arrested on the same day followed by the arrest of the other family members two days later.