UP to provide Aadhar-linked unique farm IDs to farmers for govt schemes

New Delhi, Sep 09: Uttar Pradesh government will provide an unique farm ID similar to Aadhar number to the farmers, which will be linked with Aadhar to provide them benefits of all government schemes. In the coming few days, government plans to use Aadhar verification to implement this scheme for farmers.

Speaking at a workshop regarding the recent initiatives taken to make the use of Aadhar more simple, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that with the help of Aadhar, UP Government has given the benefit of the government schemes to maximum number of people.