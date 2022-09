UP govt to form teams to assess drought situation in all districts

The district officers will be held accountable for negligence and delay in sending their reports to the government and providing relief to the farmers, the spokesperson said. He said there was below-average rainfall in 62 districts of the state.

To provide relief to farmers, tax realisation in the affected districts will remain suspended, he said, adding that tube well bill realisation will also be postponed and their connections will not be snapped.

Adityanath also said the irrigation department would ensure the availability of water in the canals for irrigation, and that the electricity department had been directed to increase power supply in the rural areas so that affected farmers can get some relief, according to the spokesperson.