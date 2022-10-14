Lucknow, Oct 14: An ambulance, which was part of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak's carcade, collided with a police jeep in Sitapur on Friday following which six policemen were reported injured. Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister was reported to be safe and unhurt.

Six cops sustained injury along with 1-2 people of medical staff who were sitting in the ambulance. The accident happened when an ambulance of the deputy CM carcade hit a police jeep in Sitapur.