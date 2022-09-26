Lucknow, Sep 26: A police constable was among four people killed after their car hit a divider on Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Devarana hotel under Mansurpur police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahabir Singh said.
UP: Constable among four killed in accident
The victims were constable Kuldeep Mishra (30), Manish Singhal (26), Aman Gautam (25), and an unidentified youth, he said, news agency PTI reported.
A man who sustained injuries in the accident has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious, the SHO said.
Constable Mishra was posted in Meerut, he said.