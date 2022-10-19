Lucknow, Oct 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two migrant workers from Kannauj, killed in Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A local "hybrid terrorist" of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and another suspect were arrested for the attack in Shopian district, police said.