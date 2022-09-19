UP CM Yogi Adityanath depicted as Lord Ram in a temple built in Ayodhya

The major attraction of the temple is the sculptor has depicted the CM as an incarnation of Lord Ram and it is called Shri Yogi Mandir, which is located on Faizabad-Prayagraj highway in Bharatkund area of the district, about 25 kilometres away from the 'Ram Janambhoomi.'

Bharatkund is believed to be the place where Lord Ram's brother Bharat bade him farewell before the former went into exile.

Special prayers are offered twice every day, followed by morning and evening prayers, in the temple before the Chief Minister's idol. After the prayers, 'prasad' is also distributed to worshippers, PTI reports.

"We have built the temple of Yogiji, who is building the temple of Lord Ram," Prabhakar Maurya, the local resident who built the temple, said,

Maurya said he is deeply impressed by the works of the Chief Minister.

"The way the Chief Minister has done public welfare works, he has acquired a deity-like place. That is why the idea of a temple for him came to my mind," he said.

Maurya said he keeps reciting hymns in front of Adityanath's idol every day, just as he does for Lord Shri Ram.