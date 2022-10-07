UP CM asks officers to brace for relief work amid heavy rains prediction

"CM Yogi has directed the concerned district magistrates of the districts affected by heavy rains to conduct relief work effectively. The Chief Minister said that people should be taken to safer places from waterlogged places," tweeted the chief minister's office.

"The Chief Minister has directed the officers of Panchayati Raj, Village Development, Urban Development, Medical and Health Department, Animal Husbandry and other departments to be continuously active in the area," the office tweeted.

Following the IMD's prediction of heavy rain, schools and colleges were shut by the administration in several districts of the state for 48 hours, as per a report by ANI.

The IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the West UP on October 7 to 9. According to predictions, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the East UP on October 8.