Lucknow, Oct 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect. The last rites of the departed leader will be held with full state honours.

Mulayam, 82, died on Monday in a private hospital in Gurugram at 8.16 am after a prolonged illness. "The body of netaji is being taken to Saifai. On Oct 11, he will be cremated at around 3 pm," Samajwadi Party said.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone.