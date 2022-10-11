UP: 6 injured in clash over loud music

Tempers ran high and both sides indulged in stone pelting as the processionists were asked to lower the sound, he said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team led by Mr Chaudhary reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

At least six people, including a police constable, suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a Community Health Centre, the police officer said.

A police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, he said.

District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Superintendent of Police Somen Verma also reached the spot after the incident, Mr Chaudhary said.