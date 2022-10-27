UP: 5, including a child, killed and 5 seriously hurt as car hits electric pole

The victims were going to Vindhyachal temple by their car.

The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem in the presence of police officers. Handia Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO) and Station House Officer (SHO) immediately reached the spot.

According to Additional SP Gangapar, "5 dead & 5 injured after their car heading towards Vindhyachal collided with electric pole on highway near Handia. Injured sent to hospital & post-mortem of dead being done. Police & admn extending all kinds of help to affected families," ANI quoted him as saying.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration officials for their proper treatment by taking the injured to the hospital immediately.