UP: 4 dead, 4 severely injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Following the accident, all the injured were rushed to Mathura district hospital.
The police said that four people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.
