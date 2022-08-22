Six dead in a road accident in UP

The accident took place on Sunday night when the deceased were returning to their home in Mirzapur village.

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 22: Six members of a family were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a van on the Delhi-Yamunotri Highway here, police said on Monday.

While four people died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday morning, Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai told PTI.

The van was completely damaged in the collision.

The deceased were identified as Adil (25), his pregnant wife Asma (24), Mashkoor (26), his wife Rukhsar (27), Rihanna (38) and Sultana (35).

The truck driver fled from the spot, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.