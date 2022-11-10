Samajwadi Party fields Dimple Yadav for Mainpuri bypolls after Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

The party confirmed this in a tweet and said, "Dimple Yadav, former MP has been declared a candidate by Samajwadi Party for Lok Sabha constituency Mainpuri by-election - 2022."

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat was vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency would be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Nominations for the Mainpuri by-election will be held from November 10 to 17. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 18.

Any candidate can withdraw his name till November 21.