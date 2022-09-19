Remain alert about minor incidents, act swiftly: Yogi to officials

He also directed that the police force should conduct foot patrolling, and the PRV-112 should remain active, the Uttar Pradesh government's statement read.

The police should remain sensitive towards the safety of women and children, he said, according to news agency PTI.

Strict action should be taken in incidents of crime against women, and the criminal should not be spared, CM Adityanath directed.

Strict action should continue against the drug mafia and those indulging in trade of illicit liquor.

He directed that strict action should be initiated against those misusing the social media.