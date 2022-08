Amethi (UP), Aug 22: A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student, a police official said on Sunday. The principal had summoned the girl to the student earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form.

Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday. The girl later complained to her parents that the principal molested her in school.