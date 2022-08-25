Power revenge: Fined 6k, electrician disconnects power supply to police station

The cops made the lineman pay the fine for not wearing the helmet. He pleaded them that he was a poor man and cannot afford to pay the said amount saying his monthly salary itself is Rs 5,000. However, his requests fell on deaf ears as they slapped him Rs 6,000 fine.

Lucknow, Aug 25: The Mahabharata says "revenge is the purest emotion" and it proves in case of a Uttar Pradesh lineman, who found a way to strike back at the cops who fleeced Rs 6,000 fine from him.

"My monthly salary is Rs 5,000, while the fine slapped on me was Rs 6,000. I requested the policemen to forgive me and said that I would be careful in future, but they showed no mercy," IANS quoted Mohd Mehtab as saying.

While the fine for not wearing helmet is Rs 2,000, the cops made him cough up three times the higher amount. This did not go well with him as he cut off the electricity to the police station, in a perfect case of tit-for-tat.

The incident occurred in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

A clip of Mehtab disconnecting the power line went has now gone viral on social media. However, he has refused to talk about it.

Well, the electricity department has a different story to tell. According to Junior engineer Amitesh Maurya, the station had a dues of over Rs 55,000 due to which the power supply has been stopped.

"This (power disconnection) was not in retaliation. There was some fault in the line, due to which the power supply was cut. Electricity supply resumed after some time," the news agency quoted Sub-divisional officer, Pushp Dev, as saying. SHO of Thana Bhawan police station Anil Kumar Singh said, "The power supply was disconnected only for a short period. This might have happened due to some technical issue."