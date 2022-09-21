Adarsh Mishra, a resident of Hariharpur village in Kandharapur police station limits, reached the Sheetla Mata temple with his friend Vipin Mishra on Tuesday when the attackers opened fire on them, the police said.

Azamgarh, Sep 21: A man was shot dead and another injured in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Lakshirampur where doctors declared Adarsh Mishra dead. Vipin Mishra's condition is critical, they added.

Angry villagers blocked the road in front of the hospital as news of his death spread, leading to the deployment of police. The local residents were pacified by senior officers and withdrew the protest late in the night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said the motive behind the murder was not clear yet.

He added that four police teams had been formed to arrest the accused Goldie Yadav.

Along with the attachment of property under the Gangster Act, the police will also consider action against the accused under the National Security Act, the SP said.