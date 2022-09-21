Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the chief minister in another tweet said, "Raju Srivastava ji took the genre of comic art to new heights with his talent and hard work. He made a commendable contribution in the uplift of the traditional arts of the state through the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Om Shanti!'

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana moved a condolence motion on the demise of the comedian, saying Raju Srivastava, popularly known as 'The King of Comedy', had a heart attack on August 10.

He was born on 25 December 1963 in Kanpur and his real name was Satya Prakash Srivastava. He also acted in many films. He rose to fame by participating in The Great Indian Laughter Channel in 2005.

Mahana said that with his comic art, Raju Srivastava used to bring smiles on people's faces. He was president of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council and the whole house is mourning his death.

The entire House paid tributes to Srivastava by observing silence for two minutes.

Apart from this, the House also condoled the demise of 13 former members -Raghuveer Singh (Jalesar), Suresh Bansal (Ghaziabad), Harivansh Sahai (Bhatpar Rani), Suryabhan Singh (Sultanpur) Arya Ram Saran (Sadabad), Captain Baldev Singh (Aligarh), Rajendra (Najibabad), Motilal Pailvi (Kheri), Prempal Singh (Jalesar), Ramveer Upadhyay (Sadabad), Ram Naresh Rawat (Bachhrawan), Kamal Yusuf Malik (Dumariaganj), Dr. Krishnaveer Singh Kaushal (Agra) - and Speaker Mahana also threw light on their contributions.