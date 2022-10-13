New India is proud of its culture, heritage, and tradition, says UP CM Yogi

Yogi also said, "Our Vedas, Upanishads, and sacred teachings of Indian sages provide a new vision and inspire us towards public welfare," reported the news agency ANI.

The CM added that after 120 years, the statue of Swami Ramanujacharya (statue of dignity) was unveiled on the holy land of Lord Shri Rama.

"India is the land of infinite knowledge and wisdom taking forward the tradition of 'Vedas'. Ramanujacharya Ji's sacred teachings showed us the 'dvait marg' to avoid invaders," ANI quoted as the CM as saying.

The chief minister also urged the people to follow the traditions of Sanatan Dharm and contribute towards the welfare of all and nation-building.

Yogi also underlined that in every era, great souls, thinkers, philosophers, social reformers have been descending on our land to give direction to the country and society while their teachings have inspired generations.