Muslim students harass Hijab-clad teacher, pass lewd remarks and leak harassment clips

The incident occurred at Ram Manohar Lohia Inter College in Meerut.

Lucknow, Nov 30: A hijab-clad teacher was reportedly harassed by her students, who were Muslim minors, through vulgar remarks in public during class hours and on the college premises. The purported clips of the harassment have now gone viral on social media sites.

The cops in Meerut have booked the case against the four under relevant section of the IPC following the harassment complaint from the teacher.

A report claims that the Hijab-clad teacher filed a complaint of harassment and molestation on November 25 at Kithor Police Station area of Meerut. She has also claimed that the parents of one of the accused intimidated her and pressurised her to take back the complaint.

According to the complaint, Arif's parents (Arif and Rizwana) went to the teacher's house and intimated her. She then registered the case with the cops.

The victim has claimed that she is a Muslim and wears hijab in school. This incident has disturbed her. She lost the limit of her patience once the boys posted the clips on social media sites.

The victim feared the damage that can bring to her reputation in school and her neighbourhood. Hence, she made up her mind to file the complaint.

The students' behaviour has led her to depression, the teacher complained. They are studying in class 12, the report added.

Four students including a girl have been booked under IPC Sections 354 and 500 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, inspector Arvind Mohan Sharma said.

The clips have garnered strong response on social media sites. "Children these days are more involved in fashion, entertainment and technology etc at the cost of studies and sports. Socially not much concerned & connected. Google, YouTube, are the new mentors to them. Strict Social Media rules needed to mend such ehaviour," a responsible netizen wrote on Twitter.

"Show their parents and sisters. And tell them that someone will do the same with your mother and sister. Then?," another user said.

An angry user on Twitter commented, "One of the worst I have come across.. These boys must be arrested and rusticated for life. They should not be allowed to have any formal education in any school or college. [sic]"