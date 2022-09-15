Additional Superintendent of Police (South) NP Singh said the accident took place on National Highway-24 in Sidhauli police station limits on Wednesday night when 35 persons from Shahjahanpur were travelling to Dev Shareef in Barabanki for a 'mundan' ceremony.

When the tractor-trolley reached Sidhauli, a truck hit it from the front while another truck hit it from behind, Singh said.

Four persons died on the spot, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Issrael (40), Sabbul (18), Hasan (12) and Noor Mohammad (70) and their bodies sent for post-mortem, the police said.