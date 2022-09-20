Amethi, Sep 20: A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found dead inside their home in Kukharampur village here on Tuesday morning, police said. The deceased were identified as Sheetal, her son Nitesh (4) and daughter Nidhi (6), they said.

The woman's mother-in-law used to live with them in the village while her husband Dharamraj Saroj works in Lucknow, police said.