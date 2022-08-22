Monkey steals Mathura DM’s glasses during his field visit | Viral Video

Recently, a video has gone viral on various social media platforms where a monkey can be seen snatching District Magistrate Navneet Chahal's spectacles in Vrindavan.

The video shows the official and several policemen gathered under a building and figuring out a way to retrieve the glasses. The DM can also be seen pleading with the monkey to return the glasses. The subordinates were also stunned at the daring spectacle of the monkey.

Some monkeys can also be spotted jumping around the building. After keeping the men on their toes for some time, the monkey was given a carton of Frooti soft drink, after which it finally gives back the glasses.

Monkeys in the holy city are known to snatch food, purses, bags and spectacles of devotees but often return them if offered a food of their choice.

Earlier this year, the Mathura district administration had deployed langurs in the program of former President Ram Nath Kovind to deal with monkey menace in the area, fearing they would snatch something from the President.