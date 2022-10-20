Medical and engineering colleges in UP to have Hindi textbooks from next academic year

Making the announcement on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted: "Some medical and engineering books in Uttar Pradesh have been translated into Hindi. From the next academic year, the courses of these subjects will be available in the universities and colleges of the state to be studied in Hindi also".

In a first, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for the first year students of MBBS course as part of the ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

He termed the Madhya Pradesh government move as "historic", which will enhance the abilities of students and also allow them to overcome the "inferiority complex" of not knowing English.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the initiative and said this will bring a very big positive change in the country.

''This beginning in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country,'' said PM Modi.