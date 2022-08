Firozabad, Aug 22: The police have lodged an FIR against a man for making indecent remarks on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akhilesh Narain said a complaint was lodged by a person named Rajesh Ali who alleged that Suresh Yadav, chief of Hathwant block here, made indecent remarks and used abusive language against UP CM.