Man arrested after wife claims he married her with false identity

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she had met her now husband at a degree college, where he had introduced himself as Arjun. They got close and married in November 2018.

Sitapur, Sep 27: A man was arrested here on Tuesday after his wife alleged that he had persuaded her into marrying him with a false identity and also claimed assault by him, police said.

Later she came to know that his real name was Wasim, they said. She has further alleged that since the birth of their first child, her husband has started pressurising her to change her religion. The incident came to light after the couple reached Laharpur tehsil on Monday seeking separation.

Upon hearing the detail of their case, the advocates informed the police, which after listening to the woman's complaint initiated an investigation into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (Sitapur) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, said a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint given by the woman at Laharpur police station. Necessary action will be initiated and the safety of the woman will be ensured, the SP added.