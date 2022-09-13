Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Court adjourns hearing of review plea to Oct 3

The Intezamia Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan are defendants in the suit in the court of civil judge senior division Mathura.

Rajendra Maheshwari, who is a plaintiff as well counsel in the suit, said that during hearing on July 21, civil judge senior division Jyoti Singh had ordered to hear the maintainability of the suit first, even though the petitioners' priority was for taking survey of Shahi Masjid Idgah.

On July 25, a revision application was filed in the court of district and sessions judge of Mathura by the petitioners and the notices were sent to the respondents to appear in the court on August 22.

While Intezamia Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan appeared in the court as they had received the notice, Sunni Central Waqf Board did not appear nor it could be ascertained if the notice has been served on them.