Italian arrested for trying to enter country without visa

Maharajganj, Jul 5: An Italian national has been arrested along the India-Nepal border while he was trying to enter the country without a valid visa, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Federico Negri (39) was stopped by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team for routine checking in Sonauli area on Monday but he could not produce a vaild visa, Commanding Officer, SSB, Varun Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the Italian and the Intelligence Bureau informed, Kumar said.

Published On July 5, 2022

