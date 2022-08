Sitapur, Aug 29: One alleged drug peddlar was arrested in Khairabad area here with five kilogram heroin worth Rs 5 crore in grey market, police said on Monday.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police Ghule Susheel Chandrabhan said that during the checking, police nabbed Kalwinder Singh of district Lakhimpur Kheri and recovered five kg of heroin from him.