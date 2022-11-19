In UP, dengue cases rise while kerosene in short-supply

This shortage of kerosene could also be one the major reasons for spike in the cases and subsequent deaths in the state. The hospitals are witnessing a large number of patients. The worst affected parts in the state are Lucknow, Meerut, Barabanki, Aligarh, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Fatehpur.

Lucknow, Nov 19: Amid the rising cases of dengue, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a shortage of kerosene oil, an oil often used for spraying insecticide to control the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease. To meet the requirement, the state government has reportedly asked for 55 thousand litre kerosene from the Centre.

Dengue cases so far

Around 14,162 cases of Dengue have been reported this year in Uttar Pradesh, according to an India Today report. Lucknow has received 2112, Prayagraj 1387, and Kanpur 655 cases.

Along with dengue, the other forms of fever such as viral and Chikungunya, are also taking a toll. The largest state of India is receiving more cases this year.

UP asks for 55,000 litre kerosene from Centre

Uttar Pradesh has reportedly a shortage of kerosene oil. Due to which, the spraying of insecticide is not taking place. According to the reports, the state government has demanded 55 thousand litre kerosene from the Central government.

UP DG Health Dr Lilly Singh, talking to India Today, said, "The cases are increasing, but the administration is prepared with better health facilities."

Lilly also said, "The shortage of kerosene will be solved soon, as a letter has been written to the Centre. Currently, alternate methods have been used for spraying."

Reportedly Divya Prakash Giri, the food and logistics department special secretary wrote a letter to the Central government for the 55,000 litres of kerosene.