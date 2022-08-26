Garbha Gruha of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is the place where the statue of the deity will be installed. In June this year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by placing the first carved stone in it.

"This is a plinth construction, and that work is progressing fast. We have simultaneously started construction of the actual temple from the 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum area," Jagdish, Supervising Chief Engineers employed by the Ram Janmabhoomi trust told news agency IANS.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is tasked with the construction and management of the temple. The construction work of the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone.

The construction work at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya is complete by 40 per cent, two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on th