In Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters death, 6 accused held

Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 15: Six people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters in Nighasan here, police said.

The girls were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house on Wednesday. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) told reporters, "We have arrested Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu in an overnight operation."