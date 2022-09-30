In a truck-tractor collision, 10 injured


Google Oneindia New

Bulandshahr, Sep 30: At least 10 people were injured when a truck rammed into a tractor in the Debai area here on Thursday night, police said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident.

10 people were injured when a truck rammed into a tractor

Singh said the injured were shifted to a hospital and five among them were later referred to Aligarh Medical college. A child, who was in the tractor, is said to be critical, he added.

Van-bus collision in TN claims 6 lives

A car and a tractor collided and a truck coming from the Aligarh side rammed into the tractor, he said.

Published On September 30, 2022

More LUCKNOW  News arrow_forward

Read more about: truck injured collision uttar pradesh
Read more...