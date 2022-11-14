Humanity at its worst: 3 men hang dog to death in Ghaziabad

One of them pulls the chain, causing the dog to wail in pain while others encourage him. The dog finally succumbs to the torture.

The incident comes in the wake of increased incidents of dog bites. Irate locals say the dog bit many people including children and elders and that's why they decided to kill the dog.

The Ghaziabad administration has banned the Pitbull, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler dog breeds in the wake of recent dog attacks in the city.

The authorities have also framed several rules for pet owners.

Dog owners of Pitbull, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler dog breeds must sterilize these canines within two months.

The dog owners must get these dogs with the municipal corporation. Otherwise, they would have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

No more than two dogs will be registered per flag.

Dog owners must take the responsibility of cleaning dog waste. The upkeep of stray dogs will be the responsibility of RWA.

No person would feed dogs outside the house of others. Muzzles must be for all dogs when they are taken to public places, including parks and lifts.